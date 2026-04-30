The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh will declare the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026 today, with DigiLocker and SMS services available as convenient alternatives for students. In view of anticipated heavy traffic on official websites, these options will allow candidates to access their scorecards quickly and stay updated with key result details without any delay.

Alternatively, students can also check their AP SSC Class 10th Result on IE Education Portal here.

Students can access their results on DigiLocker by logging in with their registered mobile number and viewing the digital marksheet under the education section. Alternatively, the SMS facility enables candidates to receive their scores directly on their phones by sending their hall ticket number in the prescribed format.

BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result 2026: How to check scorecard via DigiLocker

By following these steps, students can easily access their AP SSC Result 2026 digitally without visiting any website.

-Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

-Sign in using your registered mobile number or create a new account

-Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section

-Select Andhra Pradesh Board (SSC) from the list of boards

-Enter your hall ticket number/year of passing as required

-Click on Get Document

-Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen

-Download or save it for future use

BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result 2026: How to check via SMS

Students can use this method to quickly access their AP SSC Result 2026 without internet connectivity.

-Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

-Type the message in the prescribed format: APSSC <Hall Ticket Number>

-Send the SMS to the official number provided by the board

-Wait for a few seconds

-Your result details will be sent directly to your mobile via SMS

BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result 2026: How to check scorecard on official website

By following the above step by step process, students can easily check and download their AP SSC Result 2026 without any difficulty.

-Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh –bse.ap.gov.in

-Click on the link that says “AP SSC Result 2026” on the homepage

-Enter your hall ticket number in the required field

-Click on the Submit button

-Your Class 10 scorecard will appear on the screen