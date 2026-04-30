AP SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh is set to announce the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026 today, April 30 at 11 am, ending the anxious wait for lakhs of students across the state. Following the declaration, candidates will be able to check their results online using their roll numbers and download their provisional marksheets from the official website –bse.ap.gov.in along with other authorised portals.

Alternatively, students can also check their AP SSC Class 10th Result on IE Education Portal here.

Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on it, including their name, roll number, subject-wise marks, grades, and overall result status.

Any discrepancy should be reported immediately to the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh or school authorities for timely correction. The original marksheets will be distributed later by respective schools and will serve as the official document for future academic admissions and records.

BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

By following the above step by step process, students can easily check and download their AP SSC Result 2026 without any difficulty.

-Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh –bse.ap.gov.in

-Click on the link that says “AP SSC Result 2026” on the homepage

-Enter your hall ticket number in the required field

-Click on the Submit button

-Your Class 10 scorecard will appear on the screen

BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result 2026: Official website to check scorecard online

–bse.ap.gov.in – Main official website

–results.bse.ap.gov.in – Dedicated result portal

–bseaps.in – Official mirror website

–results.cgg.gov.in – Government result portal

These platforms are managed by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh and will provide direct access to the AP SSC Result 2026. Students can enter their roll number on any of these websites to view and download their provisional marksheet easily.

BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result 2026: Passing criteria explained

The passing criteria for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) examinations, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, require students to secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to be declared successful. In addition to meeting the subject-wise requirement, candidates must also satisfy the overall criteria set by the board.

Students who do not achieve the minimum marks in one or more subjects will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations.