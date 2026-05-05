The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has released the AP POLYCET 2026 rank cards. Candidates who appeared for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can now check their results and download their rank cards from the official website – polycetap.nic.in.

The AP POLYCET exam was held on April 25, 2026, and serves as the entry point for admission into polytechnic courses across the state. With the results now out, students can finally see their scores and merit positions online.

AP POLYCET 2026: Overall and gender-wise pass percentage

This year saw record participation, with 1,77,581 candidates registering for the exam and 1,63,008 appearing for it. Out of these, 1,48,950 candidates qualified, pushing the overall pass percentage higher than previous years.

Girls performed better than boys, recording an impressive pass percentage of 93.57%. At the district level, Alluri Sitharama Raju (99.11%), Polavaram (95.46%), and Parvathipuram Manyam (93.45%) emerged as the top performers. Notably, these strong results reflect the growing academic progress in tribal regions.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated students through a message on X, saying, “Heartfelt congratulations to all successful candidates! To those who missed out this time — stay determined, keep striving, and success will follow.”

AP POLYCET 2026 Rank Card: Steps to check result

Students can follow these steps to access their rank cards without hassle:

–Visit the official website: polycetap.nic.in

-Click on the link “AP POLYCET 2026 Result” or “Rank Card Download” on the homepage

-Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

-Verify the details and click on “Submit”

-Your rank card will appear on the screen

-Download the rank card PDF

-Take a printout for use during the counselling process

Alternatively, candidates can also check their results via Mana Mitra by sending “Hi” to 9552300009.

Details to verify on rank card

After downloading the rank card, students should carefully check all the details mentioned on it to avoid any issues later.

The release of the AP POLYCET 2026 rank card marks an important step for students aiming to pursue diploma engineering courses in the state. Qualified candidates should now gear up for the web counselling process and keep an eye on the official SBTET website for further updates. Preparing documents in advance will help ensure a smooth admission process without last-minute complications.