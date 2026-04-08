AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Result Date and Direct link: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) is expected to declare the results for both 1st and 2nd year in the first or second week of April. Students will be able to check their results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in and other popular websites like Manabadi. After the results are declared, students can log in using their hall ticket number to view their scores.

The AP Intermediate results 2026 is expected to be released around April 12, according to the multiple media reports. However, the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Results: Steps to check scorecard online

Once the results are officially announced, the links will go live on Manabadi.co.in. Students can check their results by following these steps:

-Visit manabadi.co.in or the official AP board site bie.ap.gov.in

-Click on “AP Inter Results 2026”

-Choose either 1st Year or 2nd Year

-Enter your Hall Ticket Number

-Click Submit or Get Results

-Your AP Intermediate Marks Memo 2026 will appear on the screen

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket ready, as the roll number on it is needed to log in. Download and print it for future reference

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Results: What is the passing criteria?

Students must secure the minimum required marks – 35% – in each subject to pass, as both internal and external assessments are considered in the total evaluation.

If a student fails in any subject, they are required to appear for supplementary examinations to make up for the deficiency. Passing all subjects is crucial not only for promotion to the next academic level but also to remain eligible for higher education opportunities.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Results: What to do after the results?

After the AP Intermediate results are announced, 1st-year students should prepare for their 2nd-year studies and ensure admission for the next academic session. 2nd-year students can use their results to apply for college admissions, professional courses, or entrance exams.

Students who fail in any subject are eligible to apply for supplementary examinations. Based on their marks, students should plan higher studies or vocational courses. It is important to preserve the marks memo and hall ticket for future verification and admission purposes.