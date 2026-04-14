AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Result Date, Direct link LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results later this week, according to reports. Once released, students will be able to check their first and second year results for 2026 on the official websites – bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The results and pass status will also be available on the IE Education portal.

The BIEAP IPE exams for 2026 were held from February 24 to March 23 in a single shift across the state, from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam schedule was released by BIE Secretary Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta. As per the timetable, practical exams for general courses were conducted between February 1 and February 10.

BIEAP Result 2026: How to check the results online?

Students can follow these steps to access their results once they are declared:

Step 1: Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the information and download the marks memo for future reference

The hall tickets for the IPE exams were issued on January 24, 2026. Students are advised to keep them ready, as they contain important details required to log in and check the results.

BIEAP Result 2026: Last year statistics

Last year, BIEAP declared the Class 11 and 12 results on April 12. In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 70% for first-year students and 83% for second-year students.

Among second-year students, girls recorded a pass percentage of 74%, while boys secured 62%.

In 2025, the first-year exams were conducted from March 1 to March 19, while the second-year exams took place from March 3 to March 20, ending with the Geography paper.

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