scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Revised schedule OUT on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; check new dates and more

Schedule of AP EAMCET web counselling revised; check details here

Written by Breaking News Desk
AP EAMCET, Andhra Pradesh, engineering, counselling, college admission, andhra pradesh news, andhra pradesh news today
Schedule of AP EAMCET web counselling revised

In a significant update, the Department of Technical Education and APSCHE have announced a revision to the schedule for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023. Aspiring candidates gearing up for the web counselling procedure of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test 2023 can now avail themselves of the newly established timeline. The revised schedule is accessible on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, offering students clear insights into the crucial dates and steps of the counselling process.

Revised Dates for a Streamlined Counselling Experience

The alterations to the schedule encompass several key dates, with notable changes in the option entry and result declaration phases. As per the revised timeline, the option entry window will span from August 7 to August 14, 2023. Moreover, the window for changing options has been shifted to August 16, 2023.

Also Read

Seat Allotment and Commencement of Classes

 An important facet of the revised schedule is the release of seat allotment results on August 23. Those fortunate enough to secure seats will then be required to report to their designated colleges between the same day and August 31, 2023. The initiation of classes is set for August 31, 2023, marking the beginning of an exciting educational journey for the students.

Also Read
Also Read

Navigating the Revised Schedule

To ascertain the latest developments in the AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling process, candidates can follow a few simple steps. 

  1. Visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in is the initial step. 
  2. Subsequently, clicking on the designated link for “APEAPCET-2023 Admissions Revised Schedule” will grant access to a comprehensive PDF that outlines the updated counselling dates.
  3. It is recommended to save this PDF for future reference.

More Stories on
Andhra Pradesh

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 15:27 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS