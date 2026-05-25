AP EAMCET Response Sheet 2026 OUT: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 provisional answer keys have been released today, May 25. Candidates can now download the provisional answer keys from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2026 examination was conducted from May 12 to May 18, 2026. The entrance test was held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education in online mode across multiple exam centres in two shifts each day.

After downloading the AP EAMCET answer key, candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answers can submit objections online within the specified window. To challenge any answer, candidates must log in using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. Supporting documents will also have to be uploaded to justify the objection. A nominal fee may be charged for each challenged question, which will be refunded if the objection is found valid.

How to download AP EAMCET 2026 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website – APSCHE AP EAMCET portal – and click on the AP EAPCET 2026 tab.

Step 2: Click on the links titled “Question Papers with Preliminary Keys” and “Response Sheets”.

Step 3: Select the relevant link according to your stream (Engineering or Agriculture & Pharmacy), exam date, and shift.

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and EAPCET Hall Ticket Number and click on ‘Get Details’.

Step 5: The question paper and answer key PDF will appear on the screen. Download and save it.

Step 6: Compare the answer key with your response sheet to estimate your score and keep a printed copy for future reference.

The objection window against the provisional answer key will remain open till May 27. After reviewing all objections submitted by candidates, the authorities will release the final AP EAMCET 2026 answer key. The AP EAMCET 2026 results are expected to be announced tentatively on June 1.

AP EAMCET 2026 answer key: No negative marking to benefit students

The AP EAMCET 2026 question paper consisted of 160 multiple-choice questions, including 80 questions from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 40 from Chemistry. There is no negative marking in the examination, which means candidates will not lose marks for unanswered or incorrect responses.

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Last year, a total of 3,62,429 students registered for AP EAPCET 2025. Out of these, 2,64,840 candidates appeared for the Engineering stream, while 75,460 students took the Agriculture and Pharmacy examination. In the Engineering stream, 1,89,748 candidates qualified, recording a pass percentage of 71.65. The examination was conducted from May 9 to May 27, 2025, in two shifts across 145 centres in 24 districts of Andhra Pradesh and two centres in Hyderabad.