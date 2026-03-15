The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will start the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC) 2026 from March 16. On the first day, students appearing for the Class 10th board exams across the state will write their first language paper. The exams will be held at different centres and will continue till April 1.

The AP SSC hall ticket 2026 was released earlier this month on the board’s official website. Students must bring a printed copy of their hall ticket to the exam centre on each exam day.

The hall ticket includes important details such as the student’s name, roll number, exam centre and subject-wise schedule. Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without this document.

According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted in a single shift daily, starting at 9:30 am and ending at 12:45 pm.

AP SSC 2026: Exam schedule for each subject

Exam Date Subject March 16, 2026 First Language Paper 1 March 18, 2026 Second Language March 21, 2026 English March 23, 2026 Mathematics March 25, 2026 Physics March 28, 2026 Biology March 30, 2026 Social Science March 31, 2026 Second Language Paper 2 April 1, 2026 SSC Optional / Other Exams

Students are advised to reach their assigned examination centres at least an hour before the exam begins so that the verification process and seating arrangements can be carried out without any delay.

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AP SSC 2026: Things students must carry on exam day

Students appearing for the AP SSC exams should bring their hall ticket along with blue or black ballpoint pens and the basic stationery needed to write the exam. Before starting the paper, students must check that their registration number and subject details are correctly written on the answer sheet.

AP SSC Exam 2026: Items students should carry

-Printed copy of the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

-Blue or black ballpoint pens

-Basic stationery needed to write the exam

-Any other materials allowed by the board for specific papers

AP SSC Exam 2026: Prohibited items in the exam hall

Mobile phones, Smartwatches, Tablets or smartphones, Bluetooth devices and headphones, Calculators, Log tables, Any unauthorised written material

Students who reach the examination centre after the exam has started may not be allowed to enter the hall. Candidates are also required to stay in their seats until the exam is over and must hand over their answer sheets to the invigilator before leaving the room. The board has also warned that any student caught using unfair methods during the exam will face strict action.