Analysing the impact of UK’s Dependants Policy change on Indian international students

By Karunn Kandoi

In the ever-changing international education landscape, the United Kingdom has emerged as a top destination for students seeking world-class education abroad. The country has long been attracting international students with its renowned institutions and multicultural environment. However, a significant policy change regarding dependants policy is poised to bring significant transformations to the UK’s international student population.

In this article Karunn Kandoi, chief experience officer at ApplyBoard, and a former international student himself, analyses the potential ramifications for Indian students regarding the UK’s dependants policy change.

The Policy Shift

In May 2023, The UK government announced that starting January 2024, foreign postgraduate students on non-research courses will no longer be able to bring family members to the UK. Previously, international students in the UK were allowed to bring their family members, including spouses and children, under the umbrella of the dependant visa. This policy offered a reassuring network of comfort and support for international students, particularly those embarking on extended academic journeys far from their home countries.

Last year, there were 135,788 dependant visas granted in the UK, a rise from 54,486 in 2021, and more than seven times the amount granted in 2020. These numbers increased following new study visa requirements for European Economic Area (EEA) students post-Brexit, and changes to the UK’s Graduate Route, which allowed students to stay in the UK for up to two years after graduating.

India currently holds the second highest number of dependant visas granted, with over 42,000 visas granted in 2023 – a 87% increase from the year prior. The removal of this option is bound to reshape how Indian students perceive and approach their education in the UK.

Predicting the Impact

The shift in the UK’s dependants policy has spurred debates about its short-term and long-term effects on international students from India. One potential consequence of this policy change is a considerable psychological strain on students who would have otherwise been accompanied by their families. Pursuing education abroad is a transformative experience, and having family nearby can alleviate the challenges international students face. The lack of this support system could lead to feelings of isolation and homesickness, which might impact academic performance and overall well-being.

Looking ahead, this policy change may influence the decision-making process for prospective students from India. Being unable to bring dependants’ could dissuade students from considering the UK as a study destination. The added burden of supporting families in India while living abroad might also deter potential applicants.

Balancing Act

Just like with any policy change, there are many things to take into account. The UK’s decision to limit dependants could result in a more focused and academically inclined student community. With fewer distractions and responsibilities, students might find themselves more fully engrossed in their studies. This shift could potentially allow educational institutions to allocate resources towards enhancing support services tailored to the unique needs of international students. However, one downside of this shift is the potential heightened mental health issues for international students as the absence of family could amplify feelings of isolation and detachment.

The impact of the UK’s dependants policy change on international students from India are complex and multifaceted. While the policy aims to bring about certain advantages, it cannot be divorced from its potential drawbacks. It is crucial for policymakers and institutions to strike a delicate balance between fostering an academically conducive environment and providing holistic support to international students. Open dialogues, proactive mental health support, and adaptable solutions could pave the way for a smoother transition and a more inclusive educational experience for international students.