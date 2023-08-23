Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announces one-year certificate course in Hindu Studies

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked among the top 10 universities in the NIRF rankings for 2023, has announced the online certificate course on “Hindu Studies.” This one-year programme offers an opportunity to delve deeply into the profound wisdom of ancient sages, encompassing traditions, history, literature, and philosophies that have shaped the rich tapestry of Hinduism, an official release said. The course teaches the fundamental philosophical underpinnings and practical aspects of Sanatana Dharma.

“This course will help students embark on a transformative journey, delving deep into the heart of Hinduism, unraveling its mysteries, and discovering the profound treasures that lie within,” Brahmachari Achyutāmṛta Chaitanya, principal, Amrita School of Spiritual and Cultural Studies, said.

The Hindu Studies programme serves as a gateway to understanding the multifaceted dimensions of Hinduism. It invites participants to explore the diverse and vibrant culture that laid the foundation for numerous philosophies and spiritual traditions. “Celebrating the richness of rituals, art forms, celebrations, and literature, the programme allows participants to comprehend the holistic worldview and gain a comprehensive understanding of this ancient culture,” Sivanandan D. S, assistant professor, Amrita School of Spiritual and Cultural Studies, said.

Upon successful completion of the course, students can avail themselves of credit transfers as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP), facilitated through the Academic Bank of Credits. The programme equips participants with the tools to integrate ancient spiritual and philosophical wisdom into their personal and societal lives.

The first group of the Hindu Studies programme is set to start on October 24, 2023. People from any religious background with basic education can apply for the course. Proficiency in English is recommended to fully engage with the course materials. Last day to register for Hinduism Studies course is on November 23rd, 2023. Interested individuals can reserve their spot by visiting https://www.amrita.edu/program/diploma-in-hindu-studies/