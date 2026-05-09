Cognizant concluded the Technoverse Hackathon 2026 with its final round held at the company’s Pune facility. The competition saw participation from more than 22,000 pre-final year engineering students from over 450 colleges across 160 cities in India, according to an official statement.

According to the company, students from institutions including IITs, NITs, and IIITs took part in the hackathon. Women accounted for 62% of the participants, while over 1,100 of the more than 5,600 participating teams were women-only teams.

Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Pune emerged as the top five cities in terms of participation.

“As an AI builder, we know that bridging the gap between AI and enterprise value is only possible when talent advances alongside technology,” said Rajesh Varrier, President – Global Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India. “Cognizant Technoverse Hackathon 2026 is our answer to that imperative, and with thousands of students from across the country and 62 percent women participants, it stands as proof that India’s engineering talent is not only deep but richly diverse.”

The hackathon began in April and concluded with 24 shortlisted teams competing in a 24-hour finale, where participants developed and presented Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) before a jury panel.

Team AeroFyta from Chennai Institute of Technology won the competition and received a cash prize of ₹3 lakh. Team Owlgorithms from Techno Main Salt Lake, Kolkata, secured the first runner-up position and won ₹2 lakh, while Team Devtronix from Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Coimbatore, was named second runner-up and awarded ₹1 lakh.