IAF declares AFCAT 1 Result 2026 at afcat.edcil.co.in: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the AFCAT 1 Result 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Air Force Common Admission Test earlier this year. Aspirants will now be able to check their results on the official AFCAT portal at afcat.cdac.in by logging in using their registered credentials.

The results were announced on March 11, 2026, the written examination was conducted on January 31, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view and download their scorecards online using their registered email ID and password.

All about AFCAT

AFCAT is organised by the Indian Air Force to recruit candidates for the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, offering positions as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in the Air Force. It is a national-level examination that is conducted twice a year by the Indian Air Force.

The portal will also provide details such as candidates’ marks, qualification status and other exam-related details in the scorecard.

How can candidates check the AFCAT 1 Result 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the steps below to check their results-

1. Visit the official AFCAT website-afcat.cdac.in.

2. Click on the AFCAT 1 Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials, like registered email ID, captcha code and password.

4. Click on the login button to view the scorecard.

5. Download and save the result for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard for the next stages of the recruitment process.

What happens after the AFCAT result?

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, which is the next stage of the selection process.

The AFSB assessment is held over several days and includes psychological tests, group tasks, and a personal interview to examine the officer-like qualities and leadership potential of candidates.

The final selection is based on performance in the written paper, AFSB interview, and medical examination, followed by preparation of an All India merit list.