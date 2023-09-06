Adobe collaborates with MoE to enable creative skilling for 20 million students, 5 lakh educators

Computer Software company, Adobe has announced a partnership with the Ministry of Education to revolutionise creative expression in classrooms using Adobe Express. Through Adobe Express-based curriculum, training and certification, the new creativity and digital literacy initiative aims to impact 20 million students and 500,000 educators across India by 2027, an official release said.

“Digital and creative literacy are foundational skills in bringing ideas to life. At Adobe, it is our mission to make our technology accessible to everyone. Over the years, Adobe’s creativity and digital skilling programmes have touched the lives of millions of students across India, and we wish to further our impact with the launch of this new programme,” Prativa Mohapatra, VP and MD, Adobe India, said.

The partnership was announced at a signing ceremony led by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, during the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in India.

Furthermore, the partnership with Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, and Department of Higher Education will provide K-12 schools across the country with free access to Adobe Express Premium, and professional development of educators

Curriculum, training and certification based on Adobe Express tools and capabilities will be rolled out to empower students and educators with topics covering creativity, generative AI, design, animation, video and other emerging technologies.

20 million students in K-12 schools across India will use Express, the AI-first, all-in-one, quick and easy content creation app with generative AI capabilities, to express themselves by creating content like posters, animated videos, web pages, PDFs and more. 500,000 Educators in schools and higher education institutions will be upskilled to use Express for creating digital learning content for classrooms and enabling creative skills among students.

Educators will receive Adobe Creative Educators certification upon completion of training. The new initiative aims to empower students with the tools and resources to develop future-ready skills on creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration, and empower educators with critical skills required to inspire creative classrooms.