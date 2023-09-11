Academy of Fashion and Art announces admission for BDes, MDes programmes 2024

Academy of Fashion and Art has invited online and offline applications for admission to its National Institute of Design (NID) for the session 2024. Admissions are open for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) Programmes. Students studying in grade 12th or appearing for the exam are eligible to apply for BDes. The maximum age of the candidate should be less than 24 years as of August 1, 2023 and for NIFT MDes candidates must possess:

Bachelor’s degree of minimum three-year duration in any specialisation,

Full-time diploma of minimum four-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture, after 12th standard or equivalent

Bachelor’s degree of minimum four-year duration in any specialisation, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th standard

AFA delivers programmes that provide students with coaching for Design Entrance Exams across India.

Bachelor of Design (BDes) admission is given on the basis of Design Aptitude Test (DAT) scores. It is a two-tier exam – 1) The candidate first appears in the DAT Prelims and 2) The score of the DAT Prelims is used to shortlist candidates for the DAT Mains. Through DAT 2024, the candidates can get admission to the BDes and MDes courses. The score will be considered by NID Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.The academy offers various courses which include Weekday/Weekend – Online/Offline classes, Summer Crash Courses, Winter Crash Courses, 10 Days Express Courses, AFA Special Courses, Test Series, Design Aptitude tests, General Aptitude Tests, Situation Test/Studio Tests, Group Discussion, Interview, Portfolio Preparation. The last date to apply is September 30, 2023.