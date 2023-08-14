Aakash Education appoints Nabin Karki as National Academic Director for Medical

Test preparatory services provider, Aakash BYJU’s, has appointed Nabin Karki as its new National Academic Director (Medical) in its National Academic Department (NAD). This strategic decision aims to enhance the institution’s academic leadership and reaffirm its commitment to providing quality educational experiences to students, an official release said.

An Aakash veteran having worked in the company for the past 15 years, Karki’s distinguished 19-year long career journey is characterised by his dedication to cultivating result-oriented academic strategies and inspiring teams to strive for excellence. With a profound aptitude for academic delivery and strategic thinking, he aims to elevate the institution’s educational prowess.

“Nabin has joined us as our new National Academic Director for Medical. His wealth of experience, innovative thinking, and proven track record of producing academic excellence align perfectly with our mission to provide the best-in-class learning experiences,” Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said.

Karki is a gold medalist in B.Tech Electronics Engineering and has played a pivotal role in curating study materials and pioneering i-Tutor physics content for both conventional and digital platforms. He has been a key member of innovative projects such as Aakash Edu T.V. and Aakash Prime Class (V-SAT). Furthermore, his five-year tenure as deputy director in Chandigarh he exhibited a comprehensive administrative expertise.

“Assuming the role of National Academic Director (Medical) at Aakash BYJU’s is an enriching prospect. I am eager to guide our talented team and continue to innovate on our pedagogy and delivery to provide exceptional educational experiences. Together, we will continue to empower students on their journey to success in the medical domain and beyond,” Karki stated.