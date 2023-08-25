3M India inaugurates the 3M Wonder Tinkering Labs Programme

3M India, a global science company, has inaugurated the 3M Wonder Tinkering Labs Programme, an initiative aimed at nurturing a scientific temperament in young minds. The company has partnered with the Learning Links Foundation to create an empowering platform that equips underrepresented Government school children from Shirur taluk with essential 21st-century skills.

3M Wonder Tinkering Labs was inaugurated on August 18, 2023 with the commitment to shape future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) leaders. The programme has been introduced in a bid to bridge the educational gap and ignite a passion for STEM. It further aims to ensure that every student, regardless of their background, can have the opportunity to excel in STEM fields. This multi-year STEM experiences initiative is poised to uplift students from grades five to 10 by providing them with cutting-edge tools, resources, and innovative pedagogical approaches, an official release said.

Anchored by a network of STEM studios within participating schools, this initiative aims to empower students with hands-on experience in critical thinking and problem-solving. The studios are equipped with Do-It-Yourself Tinkering kits, which encompass an array of technologies including sensors, electronics, electrical circuits, and 3D printing. Furthermore, students are encouraged to apply their learning to real-world scenarios and foster practical skill development guided by skilled innovation coaches.

The programme’s holistic approach extends beyond traditional education, offering special sessions that engage students with global challenges such as climate change and sustainability. By immersing students in these critical discussions, the initiative seeks to cultivate well-rounded individuals who are not only adept in their scientific pursuits but are also aware of and engaged with the pressing issues of our time.

“At 3M India, we believe that knowledge is the key to unlocking potential and driving progress. The 3M Wonder Tinkering Labs Programme underscores our commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse society, where every child has the chance to thrive in STEM. By nurturing young minds with the tools to innovate and explore, we are shaping a future generation of leaders who will drive scientific advancements and contribute to the development of the nation,” Ramesh Ramadurai, MD, 3M India, said.