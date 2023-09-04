scorecardresearch
Chandrayaan-3’s success, India’s COVID-19 management to be included in new school curriculum

NCERT will have the potential to turn into a full-fledged university after being granted deemed-to-be university status.

Written by Sugandha Jha
NCERT celebrated its 63rd anniversary on September 1, 2023.
Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to standardise the curriculum for teachers training in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). 

The Minister suggested developing a small booklet that will include Chandrayaan-3’s success and its findings along with India’s COVID-19 management in the new curriculum being prepared by NCERT under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023.  

“NCERT has established a formidable presence in research, actively shaped school education, teacher training, and adult literacy. On becoming a research university it will offer opportunities for global collaborations and contribute to the global educational landscape,” Pradhan said on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of NCERT. 

The Minister further announced the merger of Bal Bhavan with NCERT and inaugurated a new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory of the CIET on the occasion. He also suggested setting up Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs across the seven regional centres of NCERT. Additionally, the Minister informed that NCERT will develop educational material in all 22 languages with the help of software like Anuvadini.

Meanwhile, NCERT has been granted deemed-to-be university status. As a part of the new recognition, NCERT will enjoy greater autonomy to decide its offerings and functions and will have the potential to become a full-fledged university.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 08:00 IST

