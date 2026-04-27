The average salary for CFA charterholders and candidates in India has risen to Rs 22.1 lakh in 2026, up from Rs 19.3 lakh in 2022, according to the CFA Institute’s 2026 CFA Program Impact Study on compensation and career. As many as 63% of professionals surveyed said the CFA qualification directly contributed to their income growth, with the benefits becoming more pronounced as careers advance.

The study, released by the US-based not-for-profit organisation focused on finance education, is based on responses from CFA professionals across India and examines how the charter shapes early-career opportunities, long-term earnings, and job mobility.

Glassdoor has pegged the average IT salary in India at approximately Rs 5.5 lakh per year, with the 25th percentile at Rs 3.15 lakh and 75th percentile at Rs 13 lakh. Top earners (90th percentile) reach Rs 51.6 lakh.

What makes the CFA charter valuable

The CFA charter is earned after clearing three rigorous levels of exams and gaining 4,000 hours of relevant work experience. According to the survey, it helps professionals stand out in a competitive job market by building practical skills, ethical standards, and global credibility.

Experience plays a big role in earnings

The study reveals that over 70% of CFA charterholders with more than eight years of experience now earn above Rs 40 lakh annually. The gains are especially strong during mid-career stages, suggesting the CFA Program’s value compounds over time when paired with real-world expertise.

Some 63% of respondents said the programme had a positive effect on their compensation, while 74% noted it significantly helped their advancement in the early years of their careers.

“What stands out is that the impact of the CFA Program is not just limited to local salary outcomes; it also enables a broader scope of career advancement, recognition, and global relevance for finance professionals,” said Arati Porwal, Senior Country Head – India, CFA Institute.

City-wise earnings snapshot

Among CFA charterholders, Mumbai leads with nearly 40% earning over Rs 50 lakh per year. Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR follow, with about 28% in the same high-earning bracket, according to the CFA Institute survey.

On the job front, 36% of CFA charterholders expect a role change soon, mostly driven by career growth or a desire to switch organisations. While 69% received pay hikes above 20% in 2025, only 37% expect similar increases in the coming year, indicating slightly moderated expectations, the survey said.