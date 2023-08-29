Attention job seekers! NCS portal has over 1 million active vacancies – Here are all details you need to know

Here’s some really good news for job-seekers! The National Career Service (NCS) Portal under the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE), Government of India, on Monday announced the registration of over one million active job vacancies. These opportunities have been sourced from a mix of public and private sector employers who have chosen to list their openings on the NCS portal, and they are actively seeking candidates.

Vacancies for Freshers

Of this impressive figure, roughly one-third of these vacancies are specifically earmarked for fresh graduates, offering a crucial stepping stone into the workforce immediately after completing their education. The range of job roles available is diverse, encompassing positions such as Technical Support Executives, Sales Executives, Data Entry Operators, Logistics Executives, Software Engineers, Maintenance Engineers, and many more.

Vacancies available in THESE sectors

The spectrum of vacancies available on the NCS portal cuts across various sectors, signaling a substantial increase in employment prospects across the nation. A substantial 51% of these active vacancies hail from the Finance & Insurance sector, with another 13% originating from the Transport and Storage sector. Additional sectors like Operations & Support, IT & Communication, Manufacturing, and others, which collectively account for approximately 12% of the total vacancies, have also witnessed a surge in opportunities between June and August 2023. This growth in employment prospects is expected to continue, possibly reaching new heights during the upcoming festival season.

Out of the total active vacancies, 38% are open for candidates on a national level, while 18% are meant for multiple states. The remaining vacancies are tailored for specific state-based requirements.

NCS’ significant milestone!

Furthermore, NCS has achieved a significant milestone by registering more than 1.5 million employers on its portal. Among these, the majority, comprising 68%, come from the service sector, followed closely by the manufacturing sector at 26%.

NCS remains dedicated to offering a wide array of career-related services, including job search and matching, career counseling, vocational guidance, and information on skill development courses, to job seekers. It also continues to support employers in their quest to find the ideal candidates possessing the necessary skill sets.