Assam CM’s big announcement: Over 22,000 state government jobs to be filled in next two months

Bringing much relief to lakhs of candidates looking for government jobs in Assam, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that his government will announce over 22,000 jobs in next two months.

Sarma distributes appointment letters

Speaking at an official function, the chief minister pointed out that the state government is looking to recruit nearly one lakh people in these posts. Sarma distributed appointment letters to a total of 514 candidates of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) at the event.

Through these appointments, the state government has filled up Class-III and Class-IV posts in different government departments of the state, news agency PTI reported.

Elaborating further on steps taken by his government during his tenure, Sarma pointed out that a total of 87,402 government jobs were offered since he became chief minister of the state on May 10, 2021.

State Government looking to fulfil poll promises

The chief minister, while encouraging people to apply for government jobs, further explained that the state government is further looking to fill-up another 22,000 vacant posts in a month or two. With this, the state government will be able to recruit above 1 lakh people as was promised earlier.

It may be noted that before the last elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to provide at least one lakh jobs. During his speech, the chief minister pointed out that his government ratified the decision to offer one lakh jobs during its very first meeting in 2021 after formation of the government, however it got delayed due to the second and third wave of Covid pandemic.

“The recruitment process was expedited after the spread subsided and by the second anniversary celebrations of the current dispensation in the state, appointment letter distribution to around 86,000 job seekers was completed,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier in March, the state government had announced its decision to create 819 new teacher posts for schools in tea gardens across the state.