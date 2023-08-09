A noteworthy proportion of workers hold the belief that AI platforms will gradually supplant manual employees by streamlining processes in content creation, coding, and design, thereby enhancing overall productivity, according to a recent report.

Genius Consultants, a provider of HR solutions, conducted a study revealing that half of the respondents considered AI platforms like Chat GPT to be a positive development, while a quarter expressed concerns about potential overreliance, biases, loss of human interaction, and potential privacy and security risks.

The report, generated from an online survey of 1,207 professionals spanning various industries between May 15 and June 24, underscores the diverse range of perspectives surrounding Chat GPT and AI platforms in the workplace. The Chairman and Managing Director of Genius Consultants, R P Yadav, emphasized the importance of appreciating these divergent viewpoints and striking a balance between harnessing AI’s potential and addressing valid workforce concerns.

The report also noted that nearly half of the interviewed employees (47%) currently use Chat GPT, indicating a significant adoption rate within the organization. This widespread usage underscores the recognition of AI platforms’ advantages in tasks such as content creation, coding, image and sound development, among others.

Furthermore, the study found that 67% of respondents believed AI platforms would enable the elimination of repetitive and tedious tasks through process automation, leading to smoother workflow management. However, 18% of respondents expressed reservations about the effectiveness of AI platforms in reducing monotonous tasks.

Regarding the impact on job opportunities, 65% of respondents held an optimistic view, anticipating that the integration of AI platforms in organizations would result in the creation of new job roles and increased productivity.

(With PTI Inputs)