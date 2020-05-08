You don’t need to be rich to invest in US markets!

The US stock market is unique as it provides facility to own fractions of shares.

No, you don’t have to be a millionaire to invest in international stocks with Stockal. The platform gives even the smaller savvy investors a chance to benefit from the opportunities of the US market. To begin with, you don’t even need anything to open an Stockal account as the account opening is free. There is no minimum amount required to open the basic account. However, you can subscribe to the premium packages.

It is true that some of the big stocks such as Google or Apple are trading at $200 to up to $2000 or more. Don’t worry, you can still own them. With Stockal you can own fractions of the US stocks in your portfolio. Let’s say, a share is traded at $500, you can still own half-share by investing $250. There are thousands of stocks across different US indices such as S&P 500, NYSE or Nasdaq, and you can build a portfolio with exposure to one or more of them even with limited funds.

The US stock market is unique as it provides facility to own fractions of shares. Through Stockal, you can buy as low as 0.0001 share of any company’s stock.

So, if you want to invest in your favourite stock, the price is not a barrier. Simply decide how much you need to invest, and the number of shares will be automatically calculated for you. For example, if a share is trading at $23 and you want to invest $100, then you will get 4.34 shares of the company. Similarly, you can own shares of different companies in fractions and build a diversified stock even with a small amount.

Further, your voting rights are not impacted even with smaller investments. It’s only on the fractions that you won’t get that privilege. For instance, on owing 35.4 stocks of a company, you get voting rights for 35 shares. The same goes for dividends too.