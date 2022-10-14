Vested Finance gets a FINRA broker-dealer license: Here’s how it benefits investors

Vested Finance, an investment platform that enables Indian investors to invest in the US markets is now, through its affiliated entity, VF Securities, a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer. According to the company, it is the only Fintech platform operating in India that has obtained a license from FINRA, which is the regulatory body for brokers and dealers in the United States.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) is regulated and audited by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). FINRA is dedicated to protecting investors and safeguarding market integrity in a manner that facilitates vibrant capital markets. A government-authorized not-for-profit organization, it oversees more than 624,000 brokers across the country and ensures that the industry performs fairly and honestly.

Having a broker-dealer license comes with the following benefits for Vested investors:

Investments through the Vested platform are now under US broker-dealer regulations

Investments through the Vested platform have always been covered under the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) insurance through its clearing firm, Drivewealth, and Securities and Exchange Commission jurisdiction.

Now that Vested is a US broker-dealer, securities investments through the Vested platform also come under US broker-dealer regulations.

Investors can now access 5,000+ stocks and ETFs via Vested

So far, investors were able to invest in 1,500+ stocks and ETFs through the Vested platform, but with this license, they can now get access to a wide universe of 5,000+ securities on Vested. To get access to all these securities, Vested users with an existing ‘classic’ account can update to the ‘all-access’ account free of cost.

Viram Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, of Vested Finance, said, “First, the broker-dealer license helps us build deeper trust with our customers as investors on our platform now know that they are investing via an entity that is regulated both as an RIA and a broker-dealer in the US. The US regulations ensure that investors can participate in the market with confidence. Further, investors will now have access to a wider gamut of securities on our platform which gives them more investing options.”