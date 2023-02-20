US stock market to remain closed today

On President’s Day, also known as Washington’s Birthday, the US stock market will not open and will remain closed for trading. President’s Day, which is observed annually on the third Monday in February, will be observed this year on Monday, February 20, 2023. The stock and bond markets will be closed on Monday to honour all former presidents of the United States.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq are closed on Monday. After closing at 4 p.m. EST on February 17, the stock market will not reopen until 9:30 a.m. EST on February 21.

This is the longest period of time the stock market has been closed, barring extraordinary circumstances, as it is a three-day weekend break from trading. There are a few other occasions when the stock market is closed for three days and a US holiday falls on the same day, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Christmas Day are all holidays.

The federal bank, currency, commodities, and international financial markets are all expected to be open on Presidents Day, while the US bond market will be closed. Several commercial banks may be closed on Monday.

Good Friday, April 7, 2023, will be the next stock market holiday in the United States. Nasdaq will observe ten US stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays in 2023, compared to nine US stock market holidays and one market half-day holiday in 2022. To find out if the market is open today or tomorrow, consult the list of stock market holidays.

The following days are observed as holidays: Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. President’s Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 p.m. EST on the following day, often known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day are all observed.