Tech Edge gives Amazon more heft with consumers, businesses

Cash. Cards. Small business finance. Payments processing. Partnerships. Amazon’s making its presence at every stage where business can drive finance. In the first part, we tried to understand how Amazon has muscled ahead in the finance business. To stamp its authority, it is looking at technology to give it the edge.

At one of its dozen brick & mortar Amazon Go stores in New York, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco and others, customers can check out without having to bother to pay. It is an experiment that could shape the future of payments. Through the Amazon app, they can choose a ‘Just walk out’ option and the customer can walk out without a physical checkout.

There are less than a few dozen stores that are piloting the project. Media reports suggest by 2021, there could be nearly 3000 such stores sprouting all around. At an estimated $1.5-2 million per store, it could turn into a $4.5-6 billion opportunity.

Amazon is going ahead with its plans even though Walmart had launched a similar service across 120 stores but decided to call off its experiment two years ago.



Fintech edge for Amazon

Amazon aggression in India has focused on fintech in a big way. With investments in nearly a dozen fintech companies, and three acquisitions, the message is clear – it wants to lend more and more to small businesses to drive sales on its marketplace.

Its acquisition of gift card company Qwikcilver resulted in the feature being included in Amazon Pay and customers can use it to make payments. The acquisition of Tapzo, which had been aggregating a number of apps for its mobile platform. It helped introduce the service for buying flight tickets for the Indian market.

An investment into Capital Float, which provides working capital loans to small businesses, added a new service to its platform. Since the investment, it has been disbursing over 10,000 loans every month and growing.



Insurance could be a game-changer for the Indian market. Acko now has over 45 million insurance policyholders for its products. Since its investment, Amazon has filed with the Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDA) to sell life, health, and general insurance policies.

Microinsurance is the current flavor in the Indian market as companies look to reach out to a hugely underinsured community. Several e-commerce companies in the Indian market – Paytm and Walmart-owned Flipkart – have also begun offering insurance products.

Taking it global

The fintech experiments in India must have been a big learning. Some of the experiments are now being rolled out in Mexico. At the core of Amazon’s strategy in Mexico is the old message – make payments as simple as possible.

Just like India, a large section of Mexico’s population is underbanked. So, Amazon is going for the cash business. In partnership with the central bank, it has launched a mobile payments system, CoDi. It allows people to use QR codes to pay for all online and offline purchases. Launched over a year ago, now the central bank has said that all banks with at least 3,000 accounts must integrate it with CoDi.

With its partnerships with Moneygram, Coinstar, and Western Union, Amazon is making it possible for consumers to get used to digital money. It is not quite a bank but with the ease of finance it provides to customers and small businesses, adds to its heft at the marketplace.

Since its launch in India, Amazon’s e-commerce business has raced ahead of rivals. But with a strong leverage with the payments system, its business could get a big boost.

If its scale is giving it the muscle in the market, tech could give the knockout punch to the rivals. Cash has always been king.