Know about Mobile Payments Trend – an example of theme-based portfolio

The rise of digital payments such as credit cards, debit cards, mobile payments, mobile wallet over the years has steadily decreased the usage of cash.

Here we discuss an example of a theme-based portfolio – Mobile Payments Trend, and how to benefit from the trend of a world moving towards a cashless society.

Mobile Payments Trend:

The rise of digital payments such as credit cards, debit cards, mobile payments, mobile wallet (PayPal, Apple Pay, Paytm, Google Pay) over the years has steadily decreased the usage of cash. Many developed countries such as Sweden have become an almost cashless society (Sweden will supposedly stop accepting cash by 2023).

There are several credit card companies (Mastercard, Visa) and Fintech firms benefiting from this trend. Here, we provide an example of how to build a theme-based portfolio focused on the mobile payments trend. However, it should be noted that even though the portfolio may potentially have high returns it can also be very risky and there could be a significant loss of capital.

Expected Return: 10% – 20%

Risk: Very High. There could be a significant and permanent loss of invested capital.

Investment Horizon: over 5 years

Sample Allocation of a Theme Based Portfolio – Mobile Payments (just an example shown for informational purposes only)

Sample allocation of theme-based portfolio

The above portfolio can be built using the securities/ETFs available in the Global Investing platform.

Please call us at +91 80-47179400 or write to us at customersuccess@globalinvesting.in/investments@stockal.com for any queries.