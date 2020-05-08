Beginners guide to day trading

Here are some of the more serious mistakes new day traders make.

We’re beginning a new series of posts to help our budding traders/investors find their comfort zone in the stock markets. We’ll have our expert analysts write some posts on-demand based on what we are hearing from our readers and followers. We will also be curating some of the most useful content from various sources – online and offline – to get you all the relevant information in a single place.

We’re beginning with a piece curated from Trading for Dummies (https://www.dummies.com/store/ product/Trading-For-Dummies- 3rd-Edition.productCd- 1118681185.html) for our aspiring day-traders. Read on for educating yourself before jumping head-long into a day trading professional life.

Make sure you drop your email id with us (https://stockal.com/#section- signup) to get early access to our soon-to-be-launched Stockal app that will act as your personal stock trading advisor, giving you unique insights on your portfolio, surfacing the most interesting stocks for you in real time and alerting you whenever price impacting events (such as Insider Trades) occur.

Day trading is a high-risk career choice that you should consider only after doing a considerable amount of initial research, hunting down good resources for educating yourself about the risks and rewards, and finding all the techniques you need to use to day trade successfully.If the risks and costs don’t scare you away from day trading, you need to become familiar with some common mistakes that lead to failure for many day traders. Here are some of the more serious mistakes new day traders make: