Investing in US stocks: Here’s how to buy Microsoft shares from India

Microsoft, a nearly 2 trillion dollar market capitalization company is not a listed company in India. Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and a part of the Nasdaq 100 index, the ticker symbol of Microsoft is MSFT. There are several ways to buy shares of Microsoft from India. One may even take exposure in Microsoft’s stock through mutual funds or exchange-traded funds listed in India.

To buy Microsoft stock from India, one can open an overseas trading account with a foreign broker who has a presence in India, or one can open an overseas trading account with a domestic broker who has a partnership with stockbrokers in the US.

Additionally, you can simply buy direct US equities including Microsoft shares on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India. After opening your trading and Demat account with them, you can transfer money from your local bank account to the bank account of NSE IFSC registered brokers. You are then ready to trade on the NSE IFSC US Stock platform as soon as the fund appears in your broker’s account.

The India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX), the BSE’s international section, also provides access to foreign shares. You can trade in foreign stocks, including shares of key US-listed companies, through its wholly-owned subsidiary India INX Global Access.

If you want to take exposure in Microsoft’s stock without opening foreign trading account, you can invest in mutual fund schemes that have global exposure. There are primarily two different types of mutual funds that invest in international markets. One invests directly in international stocks while many others are Fund of Funds that invest in an existing overseas fund. Of these, there are several that have exposure to Microsoft’s shares.

Lastly, you could even buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on Indian stock exchanges. By investing in an ETF, a sort of mutual fund that follows a certain index, you end up purchasing all the index stocks in the same proportion as those held in the index. ETFs are inexpensive investments that give investors access to several stocks that are part of the same index at once.

