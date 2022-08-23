Will US Fed go for 50 or 75 basis points hike in the FOMC meeting in September?

US stock market investors will be closely keeping track of the latest developments in the economy. From jobs data, housing starts to the most important of all parameters – inflation, the upcoming numbers will hold importance for the investors at large. Fed’s next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled for September 20-21 which will not only let us know how much of rate hikes happens but also the pace of rate hikes possible in the future.

For June 2022, the US inflation rate was 9.1 percent while in May it was 8.6% which further slowed down to 8.5% in July. At the September 2022 FOMC meeting, a 50 bps rate hike is expected to be delivered by the Fed.

Also Read: S&P 500’s rise of 17% from June lows is the start of a bull market or is it just another bear market rally?

Ethan Harris, Head of Global Economics, BofA Global Research in a recent note shares his view – The moderation in July CPI services does not signal “all clear” for the Fed. While some retracement in goods prices and a moderation in energy prices help the Fed’s outlook for lower inflation, these features are likely already part of the Fed’s baseline outlook. According to the Fed, restoring price stability will also involve curtailing service inflation and reversing supply and demand imbalances in the labor market.

Also Read: Top gainers and losers on a day when S&P 500 logged its worst session since June 16

The better-than-expected CPI report in July does not alter their view that further rate hikes are forthcoming. Nonetheless, the favorable tone of the July inflation data means the Fed is likely to raise its policy rate by 50bp in September, as opposed to opting for another large 75bp hike. BofA continues to forecast 50bp hikes in September and November, followed by a 25bp hike in December, bringing the target range for the federal funds rate to 3.50-3.75% at year-end.