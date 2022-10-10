Will the US stock market open on Columbus day?

The second Monday in October is Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. It is celebrated every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. Whether you name it Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day, much of Wall Street and the US financial market will be open.

On Monday, October 10, for Columbus Day, which is increasingly becoming recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the stock market and commodity markets will be open on Monday, October 10, 2022, for regular trading hours. Premarket trading takes place between 4 a.m. ET and 9:30 a.m. ET, whereas the main trading period for the equity market, lasts from 9:30 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. There is an after-hours trading window open from 4 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, so the majority of banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government agencies, libraries, and the bond market will all be closed. The bond market will be closed on Columbus Day. Bond trading resumes, as usual, on Tuesday, October 11. Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Here is how the market performed back in 2021 on Columbus Day. The market fell on October 11, 2021, and the S&P Index declined by around 0.7%. However, the holiday signalled a turning point from which equities continued to rise through the year’s end.

The days of the year in 2022 when all significant markets (the NYSE, Nasdaq, and bond markets) will be closed are:

Thanksgiving Day is on November 24.

Christmas Day follows (Observed)

Other days, like the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, will also have early closures.

This is how the US stock market fared last week

The S&P 500 ended the week lower for the sixth time in the past seven weeks as equity markets last week finished at new YTD lows.

The third straight quarter of losses (-5.3%) and the worst monthly decrease (-9.3%) since March 2020 were both topped off by this. The losses from the previous week included both macro and micro losses.

On the macro front, worries remained centred on sluggish global economic expansion, hawkish monetary policy, and strains in the financial systems that compelled the BoE to intervene in Gilt markets.

The micro included a string of discouraging earnings reports from businesses that highlighted a decline in demand.