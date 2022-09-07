Will Apple’s market cap touch 3 trillion dollars again with the launch of new iPhone model?

Apple Inc. is finally holding the Apple Event today where reportedly the launch of the iPhone may be announced. For the 2.5 trillion dollar company, iPhones account for more than half of the company’s sales. The Apple event is watched the world over by iPhone customers, investors, and other stakeholders.

The timing of the Apple Far Out event is 10 a.m. PT – Pacific Time or 1 pm Wednesday, Eastern Time (ET), 12 pm Wednesday, Central Time (CT). In India, it begins at 10.30 IST and at 3 am Thursday, in Canberra ACT, Australia. On the Apple TV app, Apple’s YouTube channel, and Apple.com, one can access the event and watch it online.

Apple stock is traded on Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol AAPL and it happens to be the first company to surpass a $3 trillion market cap. The stock price of Apple has fallen in 2022 but thanks to a jump of 7% from June lows, the share is quoting around $155( market cap $2.5T), almost at the same level seen 12 months back. Compared to the performance of FANNG stocks or the Nasdaq 100 index, the Apple share price has relatively done well.

Also Read: Best performing FAANG stock and the biggest loser among the pack in 2022 so far

The iPhone is the main reason for Apple’s success in the modern era. The revolutionary smartphone, which debuted in 2007, fueled years of explosive growth and built a devoted following of consumers eager to purchase Apple goods and services.

Also Read: US stock market investors eyeing these 2 major events in September

One of the greatest investors of all time, Warren Buffett is a huge supporter of Apple products Berkshire Hathaway’s largest investment. Nearly 895 million shares of Apple stock, valued at about $122 billion as of June 30, which made up about 41% of Buffett’s holdings at Berkshire Hathaway, were held by him at the end of the second quarter.

Apple’s fiscal third quarter revenue was above Wall Street expectations thanks to stronger-than-anticipated iPhone sales and services revenue. Apple management feels the sales growth is expected to pick up steam in the September quarter as supply chain problems subsided.

The Apple share may remain volatile ahead of the Apple event and also after the announcements regarding new product launches. Long-term investors make use of dips in share price as an opportunity to add the stock to the portfolio.