When is the US stock market closed for a holiday in February?

President’s Day, which is observed annually on the third Monday in February, will be observed this year on February 20. The stock market and bond markets will be closed on Monday to honour all former presidents of the United States. The US stock market will not open and remain closed for trading on account of President’s Day or, as the holiday is also known, Washington’s Birthday. Therefore, the next US stock market is falling on Presidents Day, Monday, February 20, 2023.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are both closed on Monday. After closing at 4 p.m. EST on February 17, the stock market won’t reopen until 9:30 a.m. EST on February 21. February 20th is a stock market trading holiday in honour of individuals who held the post of president of the United States.

That’s a three-day weekend off from trading, which, except in exceptional circumstances, is the longest the stock market closes for. There are a few other three-day weekends off the stock market that coincide with other United States holidays, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Christmas Day are all holidays.

On President’s Day, the U.S. bond market will likewise be shut down, but it’s anticipated that the federal bank, currency, commodities, and overseas financial markets will all be open. It’s possible that many commercial banks may be closed on Monday.

In 2023, Nasdaq will observe ten US stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays, compared to nine US stock market holidays and one market half-day holiday in 2022. A list of stock market holidays can help you find out whether the stock market is open today or whether it will open tomorrow. The following holidays are observed: Martin Luther King, Jr. President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 p.m. EST on the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day are all observed. The next stock market holiday in the United States will be Good Friday on April 7, 2023.