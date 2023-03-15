What will drive stock market from now on till next FOMC meeting

The US stock market saw significant gains on Tuesday, thanks to a complete reversal in the share price of US regional banks, which rebounded from Monday’s dismal performance.

Regional US bank stocks, led by First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp, recovered some of their steep losses following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. First Republic closed 27% higher, its biggest single-day gain in history, while PacWest gained 34% and Western Alliance Bancorp gained 14%. The KBW Bank Index, one of the most important indicators for the banking industry, rose 3.2%.

But, fears of SVB kind fiasco re-emerged as Credit Suisse stock price plunged over 20% in pre-market session on Wednesday.

Investors may have shaken off fears about a systemic risk in the financial sector in a hurry. In addition to other measures to prevent contagion, the US Treasury had intervened and declared it will guarantee all savings from SVB and Signature Bank. These actions include a new funding programme to protect depositors.

US CPI data released on March 14 showed inflation cooling down from 6.4% ( in January) to 6% in February. US consumer prices rose 0.4% in February, meeting economists’ forecast while the closely watched core CPI number — which excludes food and energy — increased 0.5%.The elevated inflation numbers for February means US Fed may hike rates by 25bps instead of 50bps as was largely expected by the market. Consequently, after a three-day plunge that was the largest in decades amid the turmoil, the 2-year Treasury yield increased to 4.3%.

“U.S. equities rose led by a rally in bank stocks, as some traders anticipated that financial-sector distress could remain contained and leave the Federal Reserve free to focus on tackling inflation. The US CPI, though lower, remains well above the Fed’s 2% target. This coupled with the stronger than expected February jobs report implies continuation of the rate hiking cycle,” says Mitul Shah, Head of Research – Institutional Desk, Reliance Securities.

The Federal Reserve is expected to adopt a less hawkish stance at a monetary policy meeting on March 21-22, later this month, according to growing odds.measures are already being blamed for the banks facing pressure on their balance sheet and any slack in effort to tame inflation may backfire for the Fed.

“The strong investor sentiment today and growing expectations that the Fed will raise the fed funds rate only 25 bps next week face two hurdles tomorrow that could potentially point to stronger than anticipated inflation and the central bank becoming more aggressive with its monetary tightening.

Both the retail sales and the Producer Price Index (PPI) have been released. For retail sales, investors will assess if consumers have been able to extend their purchasing power in the face of higher interest rates, rising prices, loftier credit card balances and declining savings. On a broader basis, the PPI will illustrate if businesses are continuing to struggle with higher input costs,” says José Torres, Senior Economist at Interactive Brokers.