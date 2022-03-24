Often called the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett has been on every Forbes’ richest 400 Americans list, since its inception in 1982.

Warren Buffett is known for holding stocks over a long period of time. The ace investor, who purchased his first stock at the young age of 11, has seen this strategy work well for him and his firm Berkshire Hathaway. Often called the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett has been on every Forbes’ richest 400 Americans list, since its inception in 1982. American Express, The Coca Cola Company, and Wells Fargo & Co are some of the stocks that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has held for more than a decade.