Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway share price is Rs 3.48 crore! Own a portion with as little as Rs 5000

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, remains one of the top-notch investors of all time. One share of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) trades for around $4,35,0000 and is the most expensive stock listed on the US stock exchange. In Indian Rupees, buying 1 stock of Berkshire Hathaway will cost almost Rs 3.48 crore!

But wait, if you still want to own a slice of Warren Buffett’s highly prized stock, there’s a way out. The international brokerages can help you buy a fraction of the stock listed on US stock exchanges. “Fractional investing refers to owning less than one full share of stock. So, even if a stock’s price let’s say $5000 one could potentially purchase 0.1 shares for just $500. Currently, some major brokerage firms in the US offer this feature. There are some platforms in India that have tied up with US brokerage firms that offer fractional shares. So, one does not need to buy a whole share and hence can invest even a small amount in relatively high-value shares,” says Atanuu Agarrwal, Co-founder, Upside AI.

Fractional stocks are pieces of one full stock of a company and Fractional Investing is allowed in the US stock market. Similar to a systematic investment plan (SIP) in mutual funds in India, the Fractional Ownership of stocks provides the benefit of dollar-based investing in US stocks. One can start accumulating US shares with an amount as low as Rs 5000. No matter at what price the stock is trading, you can buy a portion of the stock with a fixed amount. This is the most unique part of investing in US stocks – you can buy the highly prized US stocks denominated in dollars even in Fractions in Indian Rupees.

Fractional Ownership of stocks makes owning th US stocks more affordable. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allows sub-divisions of securities, however, in India no such practice is allowed currently.

The conglomerate of Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries are engaged in a diverse set of business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. The common stock of Berkshire Hathaway is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

An alternative to holding Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stock is to buy class B shares of the company. As against the sky-high price of class A shares, the class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway are available at a price of around $289. “Berkshire Hathaway has class A and class B shares. Class B shares currently trade at a much more affordable level. There are minor differences with respect to rights but in terms of pro rata economic value, they are more or less equivalent,” informs Agarrwal.

Disclaimer: The investing decision in this or any other stock should be taken on your own after carefully evaluating the business and other fundamentals of the company or after consulting one’s financial advisor. It is not a recommendation to buy, hold or sell any of the stocks. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for investment decisions made by readers/investors.