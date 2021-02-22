Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought these 3 stocks while sold Apple, bank shares

The value of Buffett's shareholding is estimated to be more than $115 billion at the end of December last year.

Warren Buffett has added three new companies to his portfolio during the last three months of the previous year. Filings made by Berkshire Hathaway with the US capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals these fresh bets. Apart from this, the ace investor was seen trimming his stake in iPhone manufacturer Apple along with some big banking names. Often called The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett’s investments are followed closely by investors across the globe.

SEC filings show that Warren Buffett has bought 4,84,98,965 equity shares of energy firm Chevron Corp. With Oil Prices having slipped to record lows during the start of the pandemic, and now recovering from lows as demand picks up, Buffett has added Chevron Corp. Some investors, including Jefferies’ Chris Wood, believe that the traditional energy stocks are still not out of play. The share price of Chevron is up 33% since the beginning of October last year.

Berkshire Hathaway has also added 14,67,16,496 equity shares of Verizon Communications. The stock had fallen 9% since October last year but after Warren Buffett’s name got associated with the stock, it has surged more than 5%. The third fresh addition to the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is the insurance firm Marsh & McLennan Companies. The share price of the firm has gained only 2% since October last year. However, it did go through a sharp correction in October and has now gained 14% from there.

According to the latest filing, Warren Buffett owns 887 million shares of Apple, however, this is down from 944 million at the end of the July-September quarter. The value of the shareholding is estimated to be more than $115 billion at the end of December last year.

Apart from Apple, the ace investor has exited JPMorgan Chase, selling 9,67,267 equity shares of the bank during the quarter. PNC Financial Services and M & T Bank have also been exited in the last quarter. The ace investor has also trimmed his position in Wells Fargo, selling nearly 74 million shares of the bank.