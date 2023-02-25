Warren Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders to be released today

Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Report to the shareholders will be posted on the Berkshire Hathaway website on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. eastern time. Concurrent with the posting of the Annual Report, Berkshire will also issue an earnings release. The Annual Report will include Warren Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders as well as information about Berkshire’s financial position and the results of operations. The Annual Report will also include information regarding Berkshire’s Shareholders Meeting to be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 and related events.

One of the most renowned and successful investors of all time is Warren Buffett. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, also known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” is the fifth richest person in the world with a net worth of $106 billion.

Warren Buffett’s Letters to Berkshire Shareholders for last year were released on February 26, 2022. Since then, inflation had crossed 9.1% (6.4% in January 2023), a multi-decade high leading the US Fed to hike rates by 450 basis points from the near-zero levels. The Warren Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders comes amidst interest rates, and recession worries.

Interest rates are the primary factor in determining equity prices, so Warren Buffett discussion the impact of interest rates on equity valuation may be witnessed in the letter. Also, amidst high Treasury yields, Buffett may also discuss how Berkshire’s roughly $109 billion in cash as of the end of September has made it easier to hold them.

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.