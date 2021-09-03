Warren Buffett made $5 billion from these 3 shares this week; Apple stock among gainers

The billionaire investor, who turned 91 earlier this week, is known for his investing methodology and picking stakes in multi-baggers. (Image: REUTERS)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hataway has made more than $5.21 billion so far this week from just three stocks. The largest contributor to Warren Buffett’s wealth this week was the iPhone maker Apple. As the stock surged higher this week, Buffett’s Berkshire Hataway made billions of dollars, calculated on the basis of Berkshire’s holdings in Apple at the end of last year. The billionaire investor, who turned 91 earlier this week, is known for his investing methodology and picking stakes in multi-baggers.

Berkshire Hathaway owned 907 million shares of Apple at the end of December last year. The value of Apple shares in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio back then stood just shy of $121 billion. The same has now soared to $139.44 billion, assuming Warren Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger have not sold any Apple shares since then. Earlier last week, at Friday’s market closing the value of the same, was $134.86 billion, translating to a little over $4.58 billion in profit just this week. So far this year, Apple stock price has soared 18.7%.

Apple is the largest stock holding, in terms of value, for Berkshire Hathaway. At the end of September 2020, Berkshire Hathaway owned 944 million shares of Apple but later Warren Buffett decided to trim some of their holdings in the technology giant. Warren Buffett, earlier this year, acknowledged that selling those Apple shares was a mistake that Charlie Munger had warned him against.

The other stock that helped the Oracle of Omaha pocket profits this week was The Coca-Cola company. Berkshire Hathaway owned 400 million shares of the company at the end of the previous year, valued at $21.93 billion. Since the market closing last Friday, the stock has jumped 2% so far, adding $444 million to Berkshire’s profits. Currently, the value of Coca-cola shares in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is $22.7 billion. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 7.6%.

Financial Services major Moody’s was the third contributor to Warren Buffet’s portfolio this week. Moody’s share price has jumped 2.08% since last Friday’s closing bell. With this surge in the stock price, The value of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire holdings in the company has zoomed by $193.90 million. Berkshire Hathaway owns 24.66 billion shares of Moody’s, currently valued at $9.51 billion. So far this year, Moody’s share price has jumped 32%.