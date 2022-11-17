Walmart raises full-year outlook on strong results for Q3, announces $20 billion share buyback

Walmart (WLMT) has reported third-quarter quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations. The company’s management has raised its forward guidance for the next quarter and also for 2023. Walmart in Q3 delivered strong revenue growth of 8.7% with strength across segments. The Walmart U.S. Segment grew composite sales by 8.2%, with unit growth in food, and eCommerce up 16%.

The company has also announced a new buy-back exercise by approving a $20 billion share repurchase authorization replacing its existing authorization, which had approximately $1.9 billion remaining at the end of Q3.

Also Read: Warren Buffett’s latest portfolio addition is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

The company delivered strong revenue growth globally, with strength in Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., Flipkart, and Walmex. Total revenue was $152.8 billion, up 8.7%, or 9.8% in constant currency. The Consolidated gross profit rate declined 89 basis points, primarily due to markdowns and a mix of sales in the U.S., an inflation-related LIFO charge at Sam’s Club, and the timing of Flipkart’s annual event, TheBigBillion Days. Consolidated operating income was $2.7 billion, a decrease of 53.5%, including the legal charges. Adjusted operating income was $6.0 billion, an increase of 3.9%.

Also Read: Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ fame buys these stocks after ‘almost’ emptying his portfolio in June

The guidance for Q4 is a Consolidated net sales growth of about 3.0%, negatively affected by approximately $1.3 billion from currency fluctuations. Walmart U.S. comp sales, excluding fuel, are expected to be about 3.0%. Consolidated operating income increase 1.0% to decline 1.0% while Adjusted earnings per share are expected to decline by 3.0% to 5.0%

The guidance for Fiscal Year 2023