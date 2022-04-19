Value stocks fared better than growth on Wall Street in Jan-Mar quarter; check top-performing stocks

US stock markets were not immune to the upheaval in global equity markets during the January-March quarter but value stocks fared better in comparison to their growth peers, data from FTSE Russell showed. The index provider noted that value indices outperformed their Growth counterparts in the January-March period, lifted by their bigger weights in energy and other beneficiaries of the recent broad-based surge in commodity prices intensified by the Russia-Ukraine war and renewed covid-19 lockdowns in China. Further, large caps shares fared better than small caps across industries, particularly in healthcare and staples.

FTSE Russell said that the Russell 1000 Value index fared better than its Growth counterpart across industries, led by materials, Telecom, and energy. They added that the value index also outperformed Growth for the 12 months period ending March 31, underpinned by strong gains in energy and staples. Similarly, Russell 2000 Value beat the Russell 2000 Growth index, buoyed by outperforming energy and real estate stocks.

Returns and best-performing stocks

In the three month period ending March 31, Russell 1000 growth index fell 9% while the Russell 1000 value was down just 0.7%. Some of the best performing Russell 1000 value stocks so far this year are:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation – 111.69%

EQT Corporation – 108.62%

The Mosaic Company – 98.91%

Halliburton Company – 82.07%

Marathon Oil Corporation – 63.70%

(Source: S&P Capital IQ)

On the other hand, the Russell 2000 growth index fell 12.6% in the January-March quarter as against a 2.4% drop in Russell 2000 value index. The best performing Russell 2000 value stocks are:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions – 220.56%

Peabody Energy Corporation – 217.87%

Intrepid Potash – 179.66%

RPC – 174.89%

Nabors Industries – 146.66%

(Source: S&P Capital IQ)

Comparing the Russell 1000, which consists of large-cap stocks to the small-cap focused Russell 2000, data showed that large-cap stocks outperformed small-caps in almost every industry except real estate. “Large-caps also beat small caps across industries for the 12-month period, except in Industrials, which gained 1% for both indexes,” FTSE Russell said. The outperformance of healthcare, consumer staples, and basic materials contributed to Russell 1000 performance.