Valentines Day’s US CPI report likely to show broad based price pressures

By José Torres

Bond yields have surged higher in recent days as hot economic data and disciplined Federal Reserve commentary have supported the need for higher borrowing costs to contain inflation. While Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell appeared nonchalant, friendly and at times humorous during his speeches this week and last, he nonetheless reiterated the need for ongoing rate hikes and balance sheet reduction. He also left the door open for raising the pace of rate hikes if hot data calls for it. Last week’s job number was a scorcher and reignited worries that inflation may tilt to the upside in the coming months.

Also Read: US CPI calculation to change for January inflation data



The dramatic loosening of financial conditions since October has fueled inflationary pressures in the short term. This Valentines Day’s CPI report is likely to show broad based price pressures across most of the economy, with the following examples recently exhibiting price increases:

Food at home and at dining establishments.

Oil and gasoline.

Used and new cars, with price increases supported by the decline in financing costs during the past few months.

Services, which have experienced price increases. The labor-intensive nature of this sector is sensitive to higher labor costs and has become increasingly problematic in the battle to curtail inflation.

The risk of Chair Powell not quelling animal spirits, or the emotional bidding up of securities prices, during his public speaking engagements are literally contributing to more inflation as borrowing costs over the past few months have dropped, supporting more consumption against the backdrop of an easy-going Fed Chairman. Even with the recent surge in yields, borrowing costs are still considerably below highs that occurred in late 2022.



Powell’s appearances on the mound this week and last, when he appeared to throw underarm to appease batters at the plate, occurred as corporate earnings releases confirm strong trends: Inflation and higher interest rates are weakening consumer demand, travel services continue to grow, energy is generating blockbuster profits and social media is experiencing weakening advertising revenue growth.

The market has worked to catch up to the Fed’s most recent summary of economic projections released last December. Bond pricing implies a terminal rate of 5.17% this summer with one or two 25 basis point (bps) cuts by year-end while the Fed expects 5.13% with no cuts.

Against the backdrop of recently rising yields, lackluster earnings and higher expectations of Fed tightening, the equity market has been rallying indecisively, gaining 8.3% year to date. Equities are taking a break as of now, however, lingering below some indefinite resistance for the S&P 500 at 4150, with the index down 0.7%.

Anticipating a hot CPI this Valentine’s Day, spectators have whispered of the starved bears quietly lining up in a wildcat offense in an effort to compress the bull’s lead with an unpleasant surprise midway through the first quarter.

On the political front, yesterday evening’s State of the Union address featured President Biden pleading for unity and reiterating his efforts to strengthen American industry against the backdrop of the looming debt ceiling, macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions from Russia, China and others.

( Author is Senior Economist at Interactive Brokers )