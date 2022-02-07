US Stocks Watchlist: 5 mega cap stocks that have fallen more than 12% in 2022

Here are 5 mega-cap stocks with a market cap of over $200 billion listed on Nasdaq Composite index that are down by more than 12 per cent in 2022.

Stock market is not a one-way street and share prices keep going up and down over time. Even well-established companies with strong growth prospects show volatility in their share price. Such companies, typically, get high valuations from the market and when the market sentiments fade or the company shows lackluster results, the price sees a correction on the back of bad earnings or near-term falling business prospects.

As an investor, if your risk appetite allows, adding such mega-cap stocks in a portfolio for the long term could be of help. When mega-cap companies show such big-time corrections, it could be used as an opportunity to add them in tranches for a long-term goal. Even though the valuations of many of the leading tech stocks are still high and a further slide may be witnessed in them, keeping them on your watchlist may help.

Nasdaq Composite index has fallen by over 9 per cent year-to-date (YTD). Some of the leading tech stocks trading at high valuations are still showing strength and have generated decent returns in the recent past. However, the going has not been not-so-good for all the leading names and some of the top US stocks have faced the brunt from global investors.

Here are 5 mega-cap stocks with a market cap of over $200 billion listed in Nasdaq Composite index that are down by more than 15 per cent in 2022.

Meta Platforms Inc.: Share price of Facebook’s parent Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) has tumbled down by a whopping 29.51 per cent YTD and is nearly 12 per cent lower than its 1-year price. Currently, FB share price is around $ 237.85.

ASML Holding N.V: ASML Holding N.V (ASML) listed on Nasdaq is down by almost 18 per cent YTD and is nearly 18 per cent higher than its 1-year price. Currently, ASML share price is around $ 662.51.

NVIDIA Corp.: NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) on Nasdaq is down by almost 17.31 per cent YTD but is still nearly 79 per cent higher than its 1-year price. Currently, NVDA share price is around $242.95.

Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Nasdaq is down by almost 13 per cent YTD but is still nearly 15 per cent higher than its 1-year price. Currently, CSCO share price is around $ 55.08.

Tesla Inc.: Share of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is down by almost 12.63 per cent YTD but is still nearly 8.34 per cent higher than its 1-year price. Currently, TSLA share price is around $921.33.

Disclaimer: The investing decision in these or any other stock should be taken on your own after carefully evaluating the business and other fundamentals of the company or after consulting one’s financial advisor. It is not a recommendation to buy, hold or sell in any of the stocks. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice.