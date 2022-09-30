US stocks plunged to the lowest levels since November 2020 with S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling over 2% on Thursday

Bloomberg: US stocks plunged to the lowest since November 2020 as another group of Federal Reserve officials struck a hawkish tone, and turmoil in Europe continued to fray investor’s nerves. The S&P 500 fell as much as 2.9% during Thursday’s session but trimmed losses as markets closed. Its decline wipes out an ill-timed attempt Wednesday to rebound from a six-day slide.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped nearly 4% during the session after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said investors have now understood that they can’t escape additional rate hikes in coming months. The index was dragged down by Apple Inc., which fell as much as 6.1% after a rare analyst downgrade from Bank of America warning of weaker consumer demand for its popular devices.

Signs of stress emerged in the interest-rate swaps market and a leveraged-buyout deal was shelved. US Treasuries pared earlier losses, with the 10-year yield hovering around 3.76%.

In Europe, UK gilt yields rose after Prime Minister Liz Truss’s defense of unfunded tax cuts that sent markets into turmoil failed to persuade investors. German inflation topped 10% and the country agreed to energy caps that could add to inflationary pressures.

Investors are grappling with threats posed by discordant moves from central banks over the past few days, with Fed officials adamant on further monetary tightening, the Bank of England unveiling a plan to support government debt and authorities in Asia trying to prop up weakening currencies.

“I was actually really surprised by the impact that the Bank of England had on the global market,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Yet, it was short-lived, the relief rally. We sort of pushed past that quite quickly and it seems to be back to that narrative of inflation fears, higher-interest-rate fears.”

Fed officials haven’t shied away from warning that more rate-hike pain is yet to come, with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester echoing the rhetoric that her colleagues reinforced this week. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, after US markets closed, said the central bank should curb inflation in a manner that avoids a difficult downturn.

Better-than-expected 2Q core PCE and personal consumption numbers on Thursday also paved the path for the Fed to stay aggressive. Weekly jobless claims fell to the lowest since April, showing a persistently tight labor market.

Recession concerns persisted as a gap in the government’s two primary measures of US economic activity during the first half of 2022 narrowed. The National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee uses this metric and other variables to make any recession call.

“The market is now coming to terms with the idea that a recession is almost a given at this point and it’s really making adjustments for that,” said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi US Wealth Management.

Separately, the European Commission announced an eighth package of sanctions that would include a price cap on Russia’s oil exports as Russia vowed to go ahead with the annexation of the parts of Ukraine that its troops currently control after UN-condemned votes, putting the Kremlin on a fresh collision course with the US and its allies.

Key events this week:

Fed’s Mary Daly speak at an event, Thursday

China PMI, Friday

Euro zone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US consumer income , University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Lael Brainard and John Williams speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%

The MSCI World index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.7% to $0.9801

The British pound rose 1.7% to $1.1077

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 144.44 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $19,409.32

Ether fell 1.2% to $1,334.31

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.76%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.18%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.14%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $81.59 a barrel

Gold futures were little changed