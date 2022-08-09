US Stock Market: Top pre-market gainers this morning

US stock market is expected to open flat ahead of the inflation data that comes on Wednesday. US stock futures are almost flat with future contracts of Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow showing hardly any change from the previous day’s closing levels of the indices. Clearly, the markets are lacking a direction and momentum ahead of CPI data tomorrow. Individual stocks are still making a buzz across NYSE, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow 30 indices.

Some of the top gaining stocks in the pre-market trading session are:

Ontrak (OTRK)

Intl Medical (BIMI)

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

Verona Pharma (VRNA)

Ontrak (OTRK) and Intl Medical (BIMI) are up by over 50% in the pre-market trade. Nielsen Holdings PLC and Lemonade Inc. Are up by 13% and 20% respectively during the pre-market session. Shares of Ralph Lauren, Invesco Plc, Occidental listed on S&P 500 are showing increased interest among investors.

Also Read: International mutual fund schemes are still not open for investment – Here’s why

Some of the biggest gainers of Nasdaq 100 in the pre-market trade are Marriott Int, IDEXX Labs, CSX Corporation, AstraZeneca ADR, PepsiCo Inc.

Tuesday trading session seems to be a lackluster affair for the broad market. The situation was the same even yesterday when the US equities finished mixed in fairly quiet Monday trading. S&P and Nasdaq capped their third-straight week of gains on Friday trading. EVs, solar, meme stocks, highly-shorted names, airlines, homebuilders, and retail are among the strongest groups. Semis (NVDA), Chinese internets, software, banks, defense, and beverages were some of the laggards.

Also Read: 10% rebound in global stocks from bear market lows pauses as investors await US inflation data

Meanwhile, inflation still remains a concern, and Fed action in September will be a keenly watched event. FOMC meets on September 21-22 to take on the inflation, perhaps giving direction to the market. The Q3 results will start flowing in from early October and the real impact of inflation, supply crunch, and falling demand will reflect in the corporate earnings. Markets may remain volatile till September comes and the traders may sing, ‘Wake me up when September ends’.