US Stock Market Today: ECB rate hike, First Republic Bank stock price and other updates

Bloomberg: The S&P 500 slid after the European Central Bank kept its hawkish stance while traders tried to read into the Federal Reserve’s next move. The benchmark index slumped while First Republic Bank plunged, dragging down some of its regional peers, after saying it’s considering options including a sale. The Nasdaq 100 erased an early loss, extending a streak of gains into the fourth day.

The ECB raised its deposit rate to 3% from 2.5% while saying that inflation is projected to remain too high for too long. The central bank declined to provide color on future rate moves, according to a statement.

Signs of unrest persisted in the market as volatility gauges remained elevated and gains in US futures evaporated amid renewed selling of some regional-bank shares.

The Cboe Volatility Index edged up to 26, well above its long-term average of 20.

Treasuries were mixed with the two-year yield trading around 4% after historically steep declines in recent days. An index of the dollar slumped.

All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, with traders debating whether the central bank will increase interest rates. Market pricing now suggests the Fed will soon pivot and will cut rates by as much as 1% by the end of the year.

Data Thursday showed first-time unemployment claims dropped more than analysts’ estimates last week, while housing starts and building permits exceeded expectations, underscoring the economic resilience that’s allowed the Fed to tighten aggressively over the past year.

“Uncertainty is very high at the moment and there’s a lot of selling because of the shock from higher volatility and other factors,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “The change in focus from inflation to growth concerns and financial stability has reversed the stock-bond correlation again. A stronger relief rally is not likely to happen before the Fed meeting.”

Crude briefly fell more than 2% in New York trading. Oil stocks also dragged on the S&P 500 benchmark.