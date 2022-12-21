US Stock Market Performance 2022: Outlook for 2023 and top stocks to invest next year

By Viram Shah

If we talk about 2022, then we have witnessed a fall in the market and then in the last few months, the market has recovered considerably. For the investors, the fourth quarter of 2022 has been rewarding. The Dow had its best month in nearly 30 years in October, and it was up by about 3% in November. The blue-chip index is around 9.6% lower for 2022 and is 12% behind its all-time high.

Investors need to stay calm and stick to investment basics. They need to understand that 2022 was a volatile year, especially when compared to 2021. Market cycles are part of the investment journey, so we must accept this and make sure that we don’t make any hasty decisions.

Whether it is India or the US, we encourage investors to stay invested for the long term. Over the last decade, the Indian markets and US markets have given comparable returns. International investing helps investors to diversify their portfolio risk. They are investing in a market that will not move in tandem with the local market and thus this allows them to spread their risk and still earn similar returns.

One important factor when investing internationally is that investors must remember to invest via regulated entities to ensure appropriate regulatory oversight.

Top 3 stocks and top 3 sectors (For Vested Finance in 2022)

By transaction count

· Amazon

· Apple

· Tesla

· Microsoft

· Google

By transaction value

· Tesla

· Amazon

· Apple

· Google

· Microsoft

Average ticket size from the beginning of 2022 till now

· Increase in total transactions by 51%

· Decrease in average buying value by 4%

· Increase in total buying volume by 71%

· Decrease in average selling value by 22%

· Decrease in total selling volume by 11%

AUM growth, customer growth in 2022

· AUM growth: 46%

· Customer growth: 58%

Volumes growth in 2022

· Increase in total buying volume by 71%

· Decrease in total selling volume by 11%

Vested Finance, an online investment platform enabling Indian investors to invest in the US stock markets, witnessed trading volumes grow by 42% in 2022 as compared to 2021 (the expected value of transactions for 2022 will be close to 250 million). Investors continued to be net buyers with buy volume 2X of sell volumes during the same period.

(Author is Co-founder & CEO, Vested Finance)