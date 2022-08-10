US stock market looking for direction post-July 2022 CPI data

S&P 500, Dow 30, and Nasdaq futures are almost flat and the market is waiting for the July CPI data to flow in. In fact, in the short term, the market is lacking direction and waiting for the right clues to decide on the next course of action. The last 5-day trading session of the S&P500 shows almost zero percent movement in the index values.

July 2022 CPI data are scheduled to be released on August 10, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

For June 2022, the US inflation rate was 9.1 percent which in May it was 8.6%. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) had increased 1.3 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.0 percent in May.

Equities are considered to be the best against inflation. However, the irony is that the rising inflation is resulting in the meltdown of the stock market. Since January 2022, the US market has been sliding down albeit for the month of July when the values reversed. Runaway inflation is not good for the economy and the central bank has to step in by raising rates. So far, Fed has raised rates by 225 basis points and further hikes are on the cards.

The short-to-medium term impact of rate hikes is on the valuations that the stocks enjoy and also on the earnings of the corporations. On top of it, the growth in the economy suffers which has already been reflected in the GDP numbers of the last two quarters. Meanwhile, the recent jobs data show a strong employment sector which signals that the Fed may not shy away from raising rates further so as to tame inflation entirely.

Will the July CPI numbers show that the inflation is cooling down? If so, the next thing to evaluate will be the Fed’s next action – whether there be a pause in rate hike or a quick round of rate cuts. The market volatility may remain till the FOMC meeting in September.