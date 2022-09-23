US Stock Market: How the market moved up from Covid-lows before the big crash, in 3 graphs

US stock market investors are having a roller coaster ride with the three leading indices – S&P 500, Dow 30, and Nasdaq 100 – all in the bear market territory. From the lows of March 2020, seen after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the markets crashed by 30%, the leading indices reached a high in November 2021 and then came the big stock market crash of 2022.

From the March 20 low of 6994.29, the Nasdaq 100 touched a lifetime high of 16,764.86 in November 2021 before reversing to levels of around 11,861.38, before the Fed’s September rate hike meeting.

The Nasdaq 100 is a tech-dominated index with not a single company from the financial and banking space. Some of the top US global companies part of the Nasdaq 100 are Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta (Facebook), Intel, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Pepsico, Tesla, Nvidia, Adobe and Paypal.

S&P 500 index witnessed its nadir on March 23, 2020, when it closed at 2237.4. By December 2021, it reached the zenith by crossing 4766. The big slide started, thereafter, and reached levels around 3800 by September 2022.

The S&P 500 remains the top-most single indicator of large-cap US stocks representing companies across 11 sectors including Information Technology, Health Care, and Communication Services totaling about 50 percent of the index.

When it comes to the formidable list of stocks in the S&P 500, in addition to some of the top blue technology stocks as listed on Nasdaq, Johnson & Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway, Visa Inc, and JP Morgan Chase are a part of the index.

Dow 30 closed at 19173.98 on March 16, 2020, amidst the Covid-19 stock market mayhem. And, from there Dow 30 reached an all-time high level of over 36000 in November 2021 before falling around 6000 points to reach 30700 by September 2022.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) or Dow 30 is different from other indices as it represents the companies that are based only in the US. The index consists of the top 30 blue-chip companies and is a barometer of the US economy, its businesses, and the consumption trends in the country.

