US stock market holidays 2023: Full list with open and close time

In 2023, Nasdaq will observe ten U.S. stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays. In 2022, Nasdaq observed nine stock market holidays in the United States and one market half-day holiday.

The year 2023 began with a New Year’s holiday for the US stock market. According to the 2023 US stock market holiday schedule, both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) were closed on Monday, January 2. Because January 1, 2023 was a Sunday, the stock market was closed on Monday, January 2. As a result, the first trading day of the US stock market was January 3, 2023.

A list of stock market holidays can help investors and traders in determining whether the market is open, close or will open tomorrow. The Nasdaq and NYSE trading hours will help you know the timings of the US stock market.

Except for Good Friday and Columbus Day, the bond markets in the United States are closed on nine of the ten days when the stock exchanges are closed.

US Stock Market Holiday List 2023

New Year’s Day January 2, 2023

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day January 16, 2023

Presidents Day February 20, 2023

Good Friday April 7, 2023

Memorial Day May 29, 2023

Juneteenth Holiday June 19, 2023

Early Close July 3, 2023 1:00 p.m.

Independence Day July 4, 2023

Labor Day September 4, 2023

Thanksgiving Day November 23, 2023

Early Close November 24, 2023 1:00 p.m.

Christmas Day December 25, 2023

Some federal holidays are observed in the United States, which means that all non-essential federal government offices, including federal banks and post offices, are closed. According to the United States Federal Reserve, Independence Day is also a bank holiday, so commercial banks and other financial institutions will most likely be closed or operating on reduced hours.

US Stock Market Timings

Pre-Opening Session: 6:30 a.m. ET

Orders can be entered and will be queued until the Opening Auction at 9:30 a.m. ET

Core Trading Session: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

In the case of NYSE: Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023.

On November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving, each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options).

Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.