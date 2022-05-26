US Stock market holiday list and market timings 2022: Know them before market opens

Is the US stock market open today? If you are wondering whether the stock market opens today or will it open tomorrow, a look at the list of stock market holidays will help in knowing it. The next stock market holiday is on May 30 being a Memorial Day.

The NYSE is the world’s largest stock exchange, offering icons and entrepreneurs the opportunity to raise capital and change the world. The NYSE’s market model provides important benefits to companies entering the public markets for the first time. Similarly, Nasdaq has transformed the financial markets with the introduction of the world’s first electronic stock market. Today, there are 4,000+ company listings on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Nasdaq has a total of nine US stock market holidays and one market half-day holiday in 2022. All NYSE markets observe U.S. holidays as listed below for 2022.

U.S. Stock market holidays – From May 2022 to December 2022

Memorial Day – Monday, May 30

Juneteenth National Independence Day – Monday, June 20 (Juneteenth holiday observed)

Independence Day – Monday, July 4

Labor Day – Monday, September 5

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 24***

Christmas Day – Monday, December 26 (Christmas holiday observed)

*** Market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 25, 2022, Friday, (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

US Stock Market Timings

Pre-Opening Session: 6:30 a.m. ET

Orders can be entered and will be queued until the Opening Auction at 9:30 a.m. ET

Core Trading Session: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET